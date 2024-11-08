LAPD standoff with assault with a deadly weapon suspect ends in Van Nuys

A person was arrested Friday after a short pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a police vehicle in Van Nuys, leaving one officer injured, authorities said.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. Friday to reports of a possibly armed suspect in a vehicle who threatened a victim in the 5800 block of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a white Tesla led police on a short pursuit from Hollywood to McCormick Street and Magnolia Boulevard in Van Nuys, police said.

"After threatening the victim, police located the suspect shortly afterward. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident," LAPD Media Relations told local media.

The suspect was also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, but a description of the weapon was unclear, police said.