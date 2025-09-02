Naked woman arrested after hours-long standoff with LAPD

The Brief An hours-long police standoff with a naked woman ended in West Los Angeles on Tuesday. The incident began with a report of a naked woman screaming, which led to a brief police pursuit. The woman was taken into custody after a standoff during which she climbed out of her vehicle's window.



If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, call or text 988. Call 800-854-7771 for crisis response teams in the field or mental health resources through the 24/7 LACDMH help line.

LOS ANGELES - A naked assault suspect who led officers on a brief police chase that turned into an hours-long standoff in West Los Angeles was taken into custody on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident started around 6:45 a.m. near 1100 Ovada Place after someone reported an assault involving a woman who was naked and screaming.

A pursuit was initiated just before 7 a.m., officials said.

That pursuit ended in two minutes, about six blocks away, when the woman suddenly stopped in the middle of the road near Montana Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard in Brentwood, but wouldn't get out of the vehicle.

The SUV was blocked by a number of patrol vehicles and officers deployed several spike strips in front of the vehicle to prevent the woman from driving off.

At one point, the woman threw a hammer out of the window.

Around 10 a.m., armed officers with the LAPD's Rescue team were seen outside their vehicles positioned in front of the woman's car.

The standoff came to an end about 10:45 a.m. when she suddenly climbed out of one of the windows, moved over the roof and hood of the Bronco, and proceeded to crawl down the front windshield. She made it to the ground safely and was approached by several officers, one of whom wrapped her in what appeared to be a blanket before putting her in the patrol car.

FOX 11's Brooke Thomas spoke with a crisis negotiator at the scene who said the woman was adamant she would not get out of her car; but once she saw officers about to deploy tear gas, she got out quickly.

Traffic was snarled for much of the morning commute on the 405 Freeway due to the closure of Sepulveda and Montana during the standoff.

What we don't know:

Mental health experts were called to the scene to assist the woman. It's unclear if they made contact with the woman.