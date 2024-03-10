LAPD shoots allegedly armed man in Sylmar

article

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot and critically wounded a man who was barricaded inside a Sylmar apartment Saturday night, after police said he came out armed with a kitchen knife.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at the apartment in the 14100 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to Officer Tony Im.

Officers were called out to the area about six hours earlier, after calls about a "violent male with mental illness," police said.

The LAPD called a SWAT team, which tried negotiating with the man. Shortly after he came out of the building, officers shot him.

Paramedics brought the man to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

