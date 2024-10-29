Serial robbers arrested by LAPD; 1 suspect had GPS ankle monitor during crime spree

The Brief Three serial robbers were arrested following two robberies in Woodland Hills. All three were being held on $1 million bail. One of the suspects, Nhazel Warren, 19, had a GPS ankle monitor during the recent crimes.



On September 19, a robbery occurred in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive in

Woodland Hills. Police say the suspects followed and confronted the victim in a parking lot. Two of the suspects punched the victim to the ground. They then pinned the victim to the ground and forcibly removed his jewelry before fleeing in a black BMW sedan.

On October 23, another robbery occurred in Woodland Hills. The victim was followed to a local business when a black BMW sedan drove up to him. Two people then exited the vehicle armed with handguns. The suspects took the victim's jewelry and fled in the BMW, police said.

Police were able to identify the suspects as 28-year-old Chazon Brown from Los Angeles, 32-year-old Isaiah Moore from Fresno, and 19-year-old Nhazel Warren from Los Angeles.

All three suspects were arrested the following day and booked for armed robbery. All are being held on $1 million bail.

According to police, Warren was wearing a GPS ankle monitor during the crimes. He was arrested earlier this year in two separate unrelated felony cases that occurred in in July and August.

On October 29, Warren posted bond for a third time and was released.

Investigators believe the three individuals are prolific robbery suspects, responsible for several other robberies.

Anyone who has been a victim or has information about this investigation is urged to contact Detectives Mrakich and Delph at (213) 486-6840 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go visit lacrimestoppers.org.