LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding driver evade officers

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers.

The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in South Los Angeles. Video obtained by the LAPD from one of the passengers who live-streamed the event shows a driver and his accomplice in action as they sped through the city streets and freeways in 2018-21 charcoal gray Dodge Challenger while eluding officers by conducting what authorities called "evasive maneuvers to evade a traffic violation."

LAPD investigators identified the driver as 19-year-old Izeal Rachal of Los Angeles.

On July 25, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office issued a $75,000 reward for Rachal for felony evading. On Aug. 11, he was arrested by Los Angeles County deputies in He was booked at the Lakewood Sheriff Station Jail and was later released after bonding out.

The passenger seen on the video giving Rachal tips on how to evade LAPD officers is considered an accomplice and is wanted for felony evading.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campus at 213-833-3713. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

