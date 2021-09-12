LAPD searching for suspect who stabbed two people in Mid City area

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the suspect who stabbed two people in broad daylight in the Mid City community of LA.

The first attack occurred September 11 around 9:15 a.m., the second attack occurred just 20 minutes later.

According to police, a woman was jogging when she was stopped by the suspect. Police say she took off her headphones to try to understand what the suspect was yelling; that's when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the upper torso.

He then fled the area on foot.

About 20 minutes later, officers saw a person on a bus bench at the northeast corner of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue bleeding in the face.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life- threatening injuries.

"All these incidents happened within half an hour from each other,'' police said. "Detectives believe that these crimes were committed by the same suspect and are seeking the public's help in identifying him.''

The suspect is described as a bald, 5-foot-5-inch tall Black man weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark purple baggy shirt and gray baggy cargo shorts.

Detectives with the LAPD Wilshire Station's Major Assault Crime unit urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 213-922-8235 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



