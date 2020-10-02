LAPD searching for attempted sex assault suspect who broke into sleeping children's bedroom

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an attempted sexual assault suspect who broke into the bedroom of a home in Van Nuys while two children were asleep in their beds.

Police said the unidentified suspect broke into the victim's home on August 24 around 1:15 a.m.

Once inside the residence, the suspect entered a bedroom where two of the victim’s minor children slept. He turned on the lights then turned them off and left the room, but the action woke one of the children.

From there, the suspect walked down the hallway and into the victim's bedroom where she was asleep alongside her husband. According to the LAPD, the suspect touched the victim’s legs and then attempted to remove her shorts as he climbed on top of her.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The victim woke up, screamed, and kicked the suspect off her, LAPD said in a press release. The screams woke the victim’s husband, who pushed the suspect out of the apartment, where he fled before authorities arrived.

Advertisement

Police described the suspect as a "male White approximately 30-35 years of age." The victim also stated that the suspect had an Armenian accent, the LAPD said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Van Nuys Area, Los Angeles Police Department, at 818-374-9500 or Van Nuys Area Sex Detectives, at 818-374-0009.