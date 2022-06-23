LAPD responds to reported shooting in bus in Hollywood; Suspect in custody

article

One person is in custody after reports of a shooting inside a Los Angeles Metro bus in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of North La Brea Avenue and Willoughby Avenue a little before 7:15 p.m. Thursday. As officers arrived, the bus was cleared and LAPD was able to track down the suspect.

Officials did not say what prompted the reported shooting to take place in the first place.

It is unknown as of late Thursday night if anyone was hurt in the incident.