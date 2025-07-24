Suspected gunman barricaded inside Koreatown laundromat
LOS ANGELES - A suspected gunman is currently barricaded inside a laundromat in Koreatown.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area of Third Street and Catalina Avenue around 5:40 a.m. to investigate a report of a man with a gun.
What we don't know:
Details regarding the suspect's identity or the precise nature of the barricade are not immediately available.
An LAPD officer confirmed that a SWAT team had not been requested at the time of the report.
The current condition or demands of the suspect remain unknown.
The Source: This report is based on information provided directly by the Los Angeles Police Department, including details about their response time, the location of the incident, and an officer's statement regarding the suspected barricade.