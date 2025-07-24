Suspected gunman barricaded inside Koreatown laundromat

The Brief A suspected gunman is barricaded inside a laundromat in Koreatown. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene at 5:40 a.m. No further details are currently available, and a SWAT team has not been requested.



A suspected gunman is currently barricaded inside a laundromat in Koreatown.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area of Third Street and Catalina Avenue around 5:40 a.m. to investigate a report of a man with a gun.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the suspect's identity or the precise nature of the barricade are not immediately available.

An LAPD officer confirmed that a SWAT team had not been requested at the time of the report.

The current condition or demands of the suspect remain unknown.