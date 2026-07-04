LAPD arrests 2 after hit-and-run pursuit ends in Watts
LOS ANGELES - A police chase of a hit-and-run suspect ended in the Nickerson Gardens housing development in Watts on Friday evening, resulting in two people being taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
What we know:
The pursuit traveled through South Los Angeles before the suspect vehicle entered the apartment complex near Compton Avenue and East 112th Street.
After reaching a dead end within the housing development, the vehicle stopped, and the occupants attempted to run away.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department quickly apprehended the driver. A passenger who also exited the vehicle was detained at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the initial hit-and-run incident that sparked the chase.
It's unknown if there were any injuries resulting from the hit-and-run or the pursuit, and officials have not yet specified what charges the suspects will face.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.