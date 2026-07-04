LAPD arrests 2 after hit-and-run pursuit ends in Watts

The Brief A police pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect ended Friday evening in the Nickerson Gardens housing development in Watts. Two suspects fled the vehicle on foot after hitting a dead end but were quickly taken into custody by LAPD officers. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the initial hit-and-run investigation or the specific charges the suspects face.



A police chase of a hit-and-run suspect ended in the Nickerson Gardens housing development in Watts on Friday evening, resulting in two people being taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

What we know:

The pursuit traveled through South Los Angeles before the suspect vehicle entered the apartment complex near Compton Avenue and East 112th Street.

After reaching a dead end within the housing development, the vehicle stopped, and the occupants attempted to run away.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department quickly apprehended the driver. A passenger who also exited the vehicle was detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the initial hit-and-run incident that sparked the chase.

It's unknown if there were any injuries resulting from the hit-and-run or the pursuit, and officials have not yet specified what charges the suspects will face.