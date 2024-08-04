LAPD releases photos of Johnny Wactor murder suspects

The Los Angeles Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have killed "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.

In a community alert, the LAPD also released a picture of an allegedly stolen vehicle the suspects are believed to have escaped in.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Wactor was shot and killed in downtown LA on May 25, after police said he and a coworker interrupted thieves trying to steal his catalytic converter.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner concluded that the manner of death was a "homicide" and the direct cause was a "gunshot wound to the chest."

Days after Wactor was shot and killed , his co-worker who held him in his final moments shared new, harrowing details about the series of events that led to his death.

"He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking," Anita Joy wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm angry, I'm sad and I'm all the feelings at once, but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice."

After working a bartending shift at Level 8 in downtown Los Angeles, Joy said she and Wactor were walking to their cars before they noticed "a few criminals trying to steal a car part."

"We cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed," she wrote. "We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace."

"It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay," she wrote. "I am utterly heartbroken and so very angry. My only peace is that I was with him and this didn’t happen to him alone – my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice."





