LAPD officer, his wife both diagnosed with stage-4 cancer; Help needed for their 2 young kids

A Los Angeles Police Department officer and his wife are both battling stage-4 cancer, and both were diagnosed with the disease just weeks apart.

Motor Officer Michael Tomelloso and his wife, Laura, were both diagnosed in February 2022. The couple has two young children, Mike Jr., 14, and Matthew, 10.

During their battle with cancer, which consists of ongoing medical treatments, surgeries, and hospitalizations, they have had an exhausting challenge of completing simple tasks, which at times they were unable to complete.

They both have been relying on friends, neighbors and church members to make life less challenging with their daily tasks and keeping up with their medical appointments. They are also leaning on the community to make Mike Jr. and Matthew's childhood remain as positive as possible under the given circumstances.

According to the LAPD, Matthew is a special needs child and is home-schooled. Matthew works with horses as a part of his therapy to help with his needs. However, due to his parent's health, Matthew can no longer attend his therapy sessions.

On Monday, the LAPD announced a Blue-Ribbon Trust Fund that was set up at Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union for the Tomelloso family. All the funds raised will be used for the couple's medical bills, groceries, food preparation for Mike and Laura's specific dietary needs and any other unexpected expenses that arise.