LAPD officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man during traffic stop in South LA

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in South Los Angeles overnight.

What we know:

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Imperial Highway, east of Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers with the LAPD's Southeast Division conducted a traffic stop on the driver when he exited the vehicle, and an officer opened fire, resulting in the driver being struck by gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the suspect was armed or what specifically led to the officer firing his weapon.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation are still under investigation.

What's next:

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities are working to gather evidence and witness statements to understand the events leading up to the fatal confrontation.