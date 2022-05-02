LAPD officer responding to fight in South LA street injured

An investigation is underway after a police officer was injured in South Los Angeles Monday.

It happened in the area near 98th Street and Figueroa.

According to police, LAPD officers were responding to the area on a call reporting people fighting in the streets.

Authorities said an officer got into an altercation with one of the suspects; one person was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The officer was treated on scene and released.