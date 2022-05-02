Expand / Collapse search

LAPD officer responding to fight in South LA street injured

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 10:31AM
South Los Angeles
FOX 11

Officer injured in South LA

Police were responding to a call reporting a fight in the streets.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a police officer was injured in South Los Angeles Monday. 

It happened in the area near 98th Street and Figueroa. 

According to police, LAPD officers were responding to the area on a call reporting people fighting in the streets. 

Authorities said an officer got into an altercation with one of the suspects; one person was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

The officer was treated on scene and released. 