LAPD motorcycle officer hit in Carson while on his way to work

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was rushed to a hospital after he was struck by a car in Carson while on his way to work Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported at the intersection of South Avalon Boulevard and South Albertoni Street at 6 a.m.

The condition of the officer is unknown.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

