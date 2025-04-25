Shooting of Weezer bassit's wife: LAPD body camera footage released

The Brief Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by LAPD officers at her Eagle Rock home earlier this month. Officers were in the neighborhood searching for three hit-and-run suspects when they saw Shriner outside her home with a gun. The LAPD released body and security camera footage of the incident on Friday.



The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday released video of officers shooting Jillian Shriner — the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner — during a confrontation earlier this month in Eagle Rock.

The backstory:

Officers shot Shriner on April 8, outside her home in Eagle Rock.

It all started when California Highway Patrol officers called the LAPD in to help them search for three hit-and-run suspects. Those three suspects were accused of driving away from a crash near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street, and running into the neighborhood.

According to the LAPD, one of the suspects was spotted in a backyard. When officers went back to investigate, they said they saw Shriner in her yard, one house over from the area they were searching, with a gun in her hands. She then pointed the gun at officers and fired, authorities claim. That's when they shot back, hitting her in the arm.

Shriner went back inside after the shooting. More than an hour later she surrendered to officers and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

What we know:

The body camera footage released Friday shows three LAPD officers behind a wooden fence, aiming their weapons over it and shouting at Shriner to drop the gun.

The footage doesn’t capture the entire encounter, and officers aren’t heard identifying themselves as police until nearly 30 seconds in.

Moments before the shooting, an officer is heard saying, 'She's racking it,' referring to Shriner and the gun. That's when officers opened fire.

The LAPD also shared security video from Shriner's home at the time of the shooting. While the camera angle cuts off portions of Shriner's body, it does appear to show her lifting her arm towards officers. Other video clips more clearly show the gun in her hands.

Home security footage showing a shooting involving LAPD officers and Jillian Shriner. Emphasis added by the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a recording of a 911 call from after the shooting, a caller tells the dispatcher: "There were three men. She says there were three men and one of them shot her and the cops are looking for him right now." Then the person on the line is heard talking to who seems to be Shriner. That person says, "I had my gun, and he said ‘Put down that gun put down that gun.’ And I said ‘Put down your f---ing gun.’ And then he shot me."

Dig deeper:

Police later determined Shriner was not involved in the hit-and-run officers were investigating. One of the three suspects has been located, while the other two are still on the run.

What's next:

Shriner will be back in court on April 30.