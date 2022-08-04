LAPD investigating overnight fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of San Pedro and E. 15th streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead at the scene.

The name of the victim was not released and a description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

