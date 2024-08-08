LAPD investigating multiple pharmacy break-ins

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a string of pharmacy break-ins overnight.

In Chatsworth at the corner of Lassen and Topanga Canyon, surveillance video shows a dark SUV pulling up to St. Mary Pharmacy just before 3 a.m. Four suspects got out while the getaway driver stayed in the car as a look-out. The back of the SUV appeared to be filled with burglary tools like a sawzall and crowbars.

Alarm sirens were taken down and broken, door locks cut, and the metal gate sawed through. The suspects reportedly got away with a safe filled with prescription medication.

The owner told FOX 11 he's frustrated, and that he's done everything he can to make his business safe, but even that wasn't enough.

In Canoga Park on Sherman Way just west of Topanga, another pharmacy was burglarized. The glass door of the True Care Pharmacy was shattered, and it's unclear what the burglars got away with there.

In North Hollywood, another break-in was reported around 2:20 a.m. at the Bellaire Pharmacy. There, four suspects dressed in all black and wearing masks broke in, stole medication, and were last seen racing off in a dark-colored Dodge.

In Mar Vista, the Apothecary Pharmacy on National Boulevard was broken into - the same exact story. The glass on the front door was also shattered, and it's believed prescription medications were also taken there.

No suspect descriptions were immediately released.