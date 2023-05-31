LAPD investigating Hollywood Hills homicide

An investigation is underway in the Hollywood Hills after a security guard was shot to death at a venue across from the entrance of Universal Studios early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received multiple calls from people who reported shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at what was once a hookah lounge and club. He was declared dead at the scene.

Cahuenga Boulevard is closed at Oakshire Drive for the investigation.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.