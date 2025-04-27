LAPD increases patrols at East Hollywood Thai festival following deadly Vancouver attack

article

Following a deadly vehicle attack at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced increased patrolling for the 16th Annual Thai New Songkran Festival in East Hollywood.

What we know:

The LAPD said it decided to increase patrolling around Sunday's Thai New Songkran Festival in East Hollywood, citing "sufficient resources."

This decision comes after a vehicle attack at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival, where at least 11 people were killed and dozens more injured.

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene and the department’s Major Crime Section is overseeing the investigation, police said.

"At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism," the police department posted early Sunday.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai told a news conference that man was arrested after initially being apprehended by bystanders.

"We have had substantive contact with him over mental health issues," Rai said during a press conference.

Timeline:

The Thai festival is taking place all day on Hollywood Boulevard, from Western Avenue to Normandie Avenue, with a parade starting at 8 a.m. and the festival concluding at 10 p.m.

The event includes live music, Muay Thai boxing demonstrations, religious ceremonies, Thai food, and the Miss Songkran USA Beauty Pageant.

Why you should care:

The increased police presence aims to ensure the safety and enjoyment of festival-goers amidst concerns following the Vancouver attack.