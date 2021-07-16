LAPD in search of missing 27-year-old man believed to be nonverbal

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old Los Angeles man not known to go out on his own.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Nathan Dy was last seen in the 8800 block of Lemona Avenue in the North Hills neighborhood Thursday evening. LAPD said Dy is nonverbal and is considered at risk.

Dy is described as an Asian man with black hair and brown eyes. He is also listed at 5-foot-7 and weighs around 240 pounds. Dy was last seen waring a red shirt, LAPD said.

Anyone with information on Dy is asked to call 213-996-1800.

