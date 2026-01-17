LAPD defends hands-off approach to massive ATV 'ride-outs'

The Brief Large groups of ATV and e-bike riders are staging "ride-outs" through downtown Los Angeles, often zipping through traffic and running red lights. The LAPD is defending a "hands-off" approach, citing a "balance test" where the risk of a high-speed chase outweighs the benefit of citing riders for minor infractions. Community supporters argue these events provide a safe alternative to gangs, while critics and concerned parents worry about the lack of enforcement and potential for accidents.



A group of riders on all-terrain vehicles, e-bikes, and motorcycles recently took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles in a "ride-out."

While the convoy was seen blowing through red lights and performing stunts, the Los Angeles Police Department has defended its decision not to intervene.

What we know:

Ride-outs involve large convoys of bikers gathering to ride through popular areas like Figueroa Street near the Coliseum and the streets surrounding City Hall.

During these events, dozens of participants on ATVs, quads, and motorcycles have been observed zipping through traffic and performing wheelies.

In one instance, a group was filmed driving past an LAPD cruiser at a red light without any intervention from the officer.

Law enforcement explained that this is part of a "balance test," where officers are trained to determine if engaging in a potentially dangerous high-speed police chase is worth the risk to the community just to address minor warrants or traffic violations.

What they're saying:

The trend has drawn mixed reactions from community members and those involved in the bike scene.

Tito Martinez, who started a company called Starline World to provide safety gear for the e-bike community, noted that downtown is a preferred location for these rides.

"Alright guys everybody meet up here and let's go all ride together and like a big pack probably like 50 people like they all meet up and they all ride out. Downtown I would say is the most popular spot because the cops in LA mostly don't really chase you like that like if you go to like Redondo Beach or where cops are not really too busy with like gangs," Martinez said.

A local mother expressed a mix of concern for safety and support for the activity as a deterrent for more serious issues.

"As a mom, honestly, I feel nervous at times, you know, because obviously they're in the streets and sometimes cars are not careful as well. And the community that I'm from and that I grew up in, you know if we're not riding, we're out doing something that we're supposed to be doing... Bad things, you know, maybe getting into drugs, getting into gangs," she said.

The other side:

While the ride-outs have been criticized for creating a "wild scene" and ignoring traffic laws, supporters argue that providing young people with an activity they enjoy is crucial for community safety.

They suggest that as long as participants obey the law, these gatherings serve as a productive alternative to criminal behavior.

Additionally, unlike "street takeovers" involving cars spinning out in intersections, these ride-outs have not yet resulted in reported injuries or major accidents, which contributes to the police department's decision to maintain a low-intervention approach.