LAPD captain witnesses, arrests homeless person accused of attacking elderly woman in Koreatown

A Los Angeles city police officer is being hailed as a hero by Koreatown residents after he spotted and arrested a homeless man accused of sucker punching an elderly woman.

LAPD Captain Aaron Ponce witnessed the attack in broad daylight and stepped in.

"I saw an individual just, for all intents and purposes, just full swing a haymaker and hit one of our citizens in the back of the head," Ponce recalled.

Ponce then followed the alleged attacker to a crowded restaurant nearby. Once the suspect left the building, Ponce and LAPD placed the homeless suspect into custody.

Koreatown residents showed their appreciation for the LAPD Captain, thanking him during a recent "coffee with a cop" mixer.

When asked what being hailed as a hero meant to Ponce, the LAPD Captain tried his best to brush off the praise from the public.

"No, not at all," Ponce said with a smile when he was called a hero.