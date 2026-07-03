Federal lawsuit alleges excessive force after LAPD officer fatally shoots dog in Canoga Park

The Brief Marie Marseille has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles and LAPD officers following the June 13 fatal shooting of her Golden Saint Berdoodle, Jameson, in Canoga Park. The lawsuit alleges excessive force, negligence, and a violation of department animal force policies. While the LAPD declined to comment on the pending litigation, Chief Jim McDonnell promised a full investigation into the incident.



A grieving dog owner continues to seek justice for her beloved pet after he was shot and killed by a Los Angeles Police Department officer in Canoga Park last month. The shooting occurred while the New York native was celebrating the Knicks’ win in the 2026 NBA Finals.

What we know:

Marie Marseille is now suing the city of Los Angeles and various LAPD officers in federal court, alleging that the department violated its own policy governing the use of force against animals.

The department stated it does not comment on pending litigation. However, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell vowed there would be a full investigation into what led up to the deadly shooting.

More details about the lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges excessive force, negligence and "unconstitutional municipal customs, practices and policies."

According to the lawsuit, the dog "never barred his teeth, growled at either officer, or otherwise displayed any attempt whatsoever to attack [the officers]." The suit further states that the June 13 shooting near the doorway of Marseille's apartment "recklessly threatened" the owner's safety.

Marseille contends that under LAPD policy, officers are authorized to use force against an animal only when it poses an immediate threat of injury. The policy is consistent with the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training guidelines on dog encounters, which emphasize that police officers must read canine body language to distinguish between "energetic" and "aggressive" behavior, the suit states.

"An energetic dog -- one that is excited, moving, barking -- is not necessarily an aggressive dog, and the distinction matters under both LAPD policy and the constitutional standard," the lawsuit notes.

Community calls for justice

The lawsuit follows mounting calls for justice from community members and advocates on behalf of Jameson, a Golden Saint Berdoodle. They have also asked the LAPD for the immediate release of body camera footage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fatal dog shooting in Canoga Park prompts calls for LAPD to release body cam footage

"I don't understand how you are so scared as a police officer, as a person of authority, being so scared of a dog coming towards you, not even showing any type of aggression," Marseille previously stated. "The first action is to pull a gun on a defenseless dog? That doesn't make any sense to me."

"I wish there was some kind of protocol, training, something," she said. "It's just a defenseless dog."