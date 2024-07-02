Lancaster students sent home early after bomb threat turns out to be battery in 'unique packaging'

article

Students at a Lancaster-area high school were evacuated and dismissed early on Tuesday, after the school received a bomb threat, and administrators found a suspicious device on campus.

According to officials, administrators at Eastside High School noticed the suspicious package Tuesday morning after the school had received a threat. The school began to evacuate students to Cole Middle School.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the school. Deputies helped school officials with the evacuation. Detectives then discovered that the suspicious package was "a battery in unique packaging" and removed it from campus.

"We would like to thank the Antelope Valley Union High School District for their quick response with transporting children and staff to a safe location," The LASD's Lancaster Station wrote in a Facebook post. "Additionally, the administration at Eastside High School did an amazing job with identifying a possible threat, notifying law enforcement, and keeping everyone safe! Students at Eastside High School, you’re in good hands!"

Parents picked up their children from Cole Middle School. Students who live nearby were allowed to walk home.

Summer classes are scheduled to go on as normal on Wednesday, the department said.