Lancaster standoff: Man accused of holding gun to his baby's head in custody; Infant reported safe

A man is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed police chase and then barricading himself inside a Lancaster mobile home park with a 1-year-old baby for nearly an entire day.

California Highway Patrol officers began chasing the man in a white Kia SUV around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday as he drove at speeds topping 130 mph, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

CHP Sgt. Alejandro Rubio told reporters that during the chase, which traveled on multiple freeways and surface streets in the Palmdale and Lancaster areas, the suspect called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and said he had a gun and a child in the vehicle, and he threatened to shoot at pursuing officers if they didn't break away from the pursuit.

At about 1 a.m., the suspect fired shots at officers near 17th Avenue East and Avenue Q, Rubio said, but no officers or vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

The suspect eventually came to a stop outside the Lido Estates mobile home park in the 2500 block of East Avenue I and exited the SUV while holding a gun to the infant's head, Rubio said. The suspect then backed slowly into a mobile home, beginning the standoff, which was continuing late Wednesday night. The barricade has been going on for over 16 hours.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

Elijandra Rosas, who identified herself as the suspect's aunt, told reporters at the scene the suspect is named Fernando, and that he had his 17-month-old son with him inside the mobile home. She issued a plea for him to surrender.

"Fernando, please get out of the house, please. I want to see you. I want to see the baby. ... Please, think of your mom and your dad and your sister and your brother, Fernando, please," she said.

"Fernando" eventually surrendered to authorities around 9 p.m. Thursday night, marking the end of a tense standoff that lasted almost an entire day.

A friend of Fernando told FOX 11 that he has been to prison before and has two strikes.

Negotiators are communicating with him, he apparently asked for diapers for his son. Family members told 911 dispatchers that the baby had been taken 45 days ago, however, investigators say at no time did the baby's mother report him missing or make a complaint.