Lancaster standoff: 3 shot, suspect dead in hostage situation

Three people were wounded and a gunman was found dead in a shooting and hours-long standoff at a Lancaster restaurant early Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Sierra Highway and East Avenue M.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out at the restaurant around 12:10 p.m. A security guard attempted to break up the fight when he was shot by the suspect.

The suspect then reportedly moved to the back of the restaurant and into the kitchen area where multiple people were held hostage.

Deputies and a SWAT team with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made several attempts to get the gunman to surrender in a standoff situation that lasted for an estimated four hours.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and two men and a woman were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

No further information was immediately released.

