Lancaster man arrested after using drone to deliver fentanyl which led to fatal overdose

An Antelope Valley man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges accusing him of using a drone to deliver fentanyl and other narcotics to buyers, one of whom died of a fatal overdose of the powerful synthetic last year.

Christopher Laney, 34, of Lancaster is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, four counts of knowingly and willfully operating an unregistered aircraft in furtherance of a felony narcotics crime, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court alleges that in January 2023, Laney used a drone -- which had not been registered with the Federal Aviation Administration as required -- to transport fentanyl from his house to a nearby church parking lot.

Laney distributed the fentanyl to a third party who provided it to the victim, identified in the indictment as J.K., who was found dead the next day after she suffered a fatal drug overdose, prosecutors allege.

Footage taken by the drone allegedly reveals that Laney used the same unregistered flying device to transport and distribute narcotics on at least three other occasions in December 2022 and January 2023. In February 2023, Laney also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl at his home, and knowingly possessed multiple firearms -- including an AR-15-style rifle lacking a serial number, commonly referred to as a ghost gun, and two 9mm semiautomatic ghost- gun pistols, inside of his room, the indictment alleges.

If convicted of all charges, Laney would face a sentence of between 25 years and life in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.