2 adults, teen girl found dead at Lakewood home
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Two adults and a teen were found dead at a Lakewood home on Thursday morning, officials said.
What we know:
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a gunshot wound call from a home in the 5800 block of Loreli Avenue, near the intersection of South Street and Bellflower Boulevard, around 7:55 a.m.
When first responders arrived, three people – two adults and a 17-year-old girl – were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said a handgun was recovered at the scene. One person, believed to be a relative, was taken in for questioning but is not being considered a person of interest or suspect at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and officials are asking people to stay away from the area.
What we know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.
No further information was released by authorities.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.