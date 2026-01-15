Expand / Collapse search

2 adults, teen girl found dead at Lakewood home

Published  January 15, 2026 11:50am PST
Lakewood
A death investigation was launched in Lakewood on Thursday morning.

    • Three people were killed in a shooting at a Lakewood home, officials said.
    • LASD deputies responded to the scene around 7:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Two adults and a teen were found dead at a Lakewood home on Thursday morning, officials said. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a gunshot wound call from a home in the 5800 block of Loreli Avenue, near the intersection of South Street and Bellflower Boulevard, around 7:55 a.m. 

When first responders arrived, three people – two adults and a 17-year-old girl – were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators said a handgun was recovered at the scene. One person, believed to be a relative, was taken in for questioning but is not being considered a person of interest or suspect at this time. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, and officials are asking people to stay away from the area. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

No further information was released by authorities. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

