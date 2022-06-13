Lakers' Anthony Davis makes stunning admission about offseason

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs this season for the seventh time out of the last nine years.

(Getty Images)

Davis battled through another injury-plagued year, only appearing in 40 games. He’s played in 76 games over the last two seasons.

The Lakers center hadn’t played in a game since April 5 and admitted that was probably the last time he shot a basketball.

"I haven’t shot a basketball since maybe like April 5th," Davis said in a video posted to YouTube on Friday.

When Davis comes back to the Lakers for the start of training camp, it will be a new-look team. Darvin Ham was hired as their new head coach, replacing Frank Vogel. Rasheed Wallace is also rumored to be joining Ham’s staff for the start of the season.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett said Saturday he believes Wallace could be beneficial for Davis.

"I think this is great for this Lakers team. I think Anthony Davis needs an influence that he can have, someone in his ears," he said. "Rasheed Wallace is one of the best f---ing power forwards to ever play in our league, he is full of knowledge, he hasn’t shared that knowledge with the world, but I talk basketball with him several times, he is nothing below a genius and a mastermind."

If Davis can stay healthy, the Lakers can be contenders for the NBA championship. Davis and LeBron James led Los Angeles to a title in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season in 2019-20.

Davis is averaging 24.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 138 total games with Los Angeles.