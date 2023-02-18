Lake View Terrace crash kills 1, injures 2

One person was killed, and another two were injured in a crash in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m., near the intersection of Paxton Street and Lopez Canyon Road, according to Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The one person who was killed in the crash was not identified. In addition to them, an elderly woman in serious condition and one man in fair condition were both taken to area hospitals.

The LAFD did not provide any information on what might have led to the crash. There was no other information immediately available.