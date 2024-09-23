Lake Balboa students protest teacher reassignments

Students at a school in Lake Balboa held a rally Monday to protest the potential reassignment of two beloved teachers.

Once school was dismissed, students at Daniel Pearl Magnet High School took to the streets with signs, upset that the Spanish and music teachers were given notices that they would be reassigned.

The district said the removal was due to a decline in enrollment.

After concerns from parents, students, and teachers, the principal announced that one position would be saved… the music teacher's job.

"Taking teachers out of our schools mid-September is so not ok for the student's mental health," said Serena Elkins, junior class president.

LAUSD said this is happening because of something called Norm Day, a census of students taken several weeks into the school year across the state to make sure the resources follow students.

But these students think Norm Day is anything but normal.

"To my understanding, we needed to have 191 students enrolled to be able to keep these positions. We're at 188. And so just being three students off, we lost these teaching positions. It's extremely frustrating," said teacher and union rep Tim Hughes.

What makes Daniel Pearl Magnet such a unique school is its small knit community and focus on journalism. The school, which was established in 2009, was named after Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

"This is devastating. I sat in a local school leadership council meeting and listened as students were sobbing. It is very sad and my heart breaks for these kids," said mom and PTSA parent Colleen Elkins.

The Spanish teacher, Glenda Hurtado, her displacement was a result of low enrollment in the class she was teaching. Music teacher, West Hambright, said his was also due to low enrollment, but in addition to that, his class is an elective.

Hambright was reinstated Monday. He said he was told the reason was due to the uproar from teachers and students.