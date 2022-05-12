Laguna Niguel fire triggers Smoke Advisory for parts of SoCal

Some parts of Southern California remain under a Smoke Advisory Thursday due to the Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, winds are blowing plumes of smoke toward the south and east. Some parts of south Orange County are also affected.

However, air quality is not expected to degrade beyond the moderate level, according to SCAQMD, except in areas close to the fire where unhealthy conditions could last for several hours.

These areas include Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park and nearby neighborhoods between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach.

SCAQMD recommends those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or finding shelter elsewhere and avoiding strenuous physical activity.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report.