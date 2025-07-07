Large brush fire breaks out in Laguna Beach, evacuations issued

A large brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in Laguna Beach, prompting evacuations.

What we know:

The Rancho Fire is burning near Rancho Laguna Road and Morningside Drive in Laguna Beach.

Fire officials say flames are moving uphill, burning near some homes.

Evacuations issued

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents on Summit Drive, La Mirada Street, Baja Street, and Katella Street, according to Laguna Beach police.

The Arch Beach Heights neighborhood is also under an evacuation warning.

An evacuation center has been established at the Susi Q Center at 380 Third St.

