LAFD saves sinking vessel in Wilmington

Firefighters stopped a vessel from becoming fully submerged in the East Basin Harbor in Wilmington Monday morning.

SkyFOX was over the scene off Peninsula Road where the 30-foot-floater vessel was seen taking on water and slowly sinking.

Responding crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department brought out their boats and specialized equipment to stop the boat from sinking any further.

No one was on board.

It's unclear what led to the boat sinking.