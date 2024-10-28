LAFD responds to medical emergency at Nobel Charter Middle School in Northridge

The Brief At least one person is being treated for an unspecified medical emergency at Nobel Charter Middle School on Monday. Firefighters responded to this same school two weeks ago for a similar call. In the previous call on Oct. 14, three girls were hospitalized after possibly ingesting cannabis-derived edibles.



Authorities responded to a medical emergency in which at least one person was being treated at a middle school in Northridge Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 12:22 p.m. reporting the emergency at Nobel Charter Middle School at 9950 N. Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It is unclear if the person was hospitalized.

Firefighters responded to this same school on Oct. 14 for a similar call.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 middle school students hospitalized after consuming cannabis edibles in Northridge

At least five students became sick after possibly eating cannabis-derived edibles, according to the LAFD. Three of them were hospitalized while the two others were treated at the scene and released to their parents after being evaluated.

No other information was immediately available.

FOX 11 has reached out to both the Los Angeles Unified School District and LA School Police for comment but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.