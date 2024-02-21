LAFD rescuing horse stuck in sinkhole

article

Los Angeles firefighters are working to rescue a horse after it became trapped in a backyard sinkhole.

LAFD ground and air units responded to a property at 10424 w Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrance Wedesnday afternoon.

Crews say a 1,200-pound horse was trapped up to its chest/neck in what officials described as a backyard sinkhole with soft soil, approximately 75 yards from the nearest roadway.

Crews say the horse appears to be in minimal to moderate distress as crews work to safely rescue it. Video from the scene shows crews removing soil from the surrounding area. LAFD personnel say the horse may have to be fitted with a special harness and be hoisted by an LAFD helicopter.

It is unknown if the sinkhole was caused by the recent rainstorm.