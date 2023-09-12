Roof collapses after large building fire in DTLA

Crews in downtown Los Angeles are battling a massive structure fire Tuesday that's already collapsed the building's roof.

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. at a building in the 300 block of E. 4th Street. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the building is approximately three stories, with a basement.

Early images from SkyFOX showed portions of the roof near the back of the building had apparently collapsed. Smoke was also billowing out of the front windows of the building while crews fought the fire from outside and above. About an hour later, most of the roof had collapsed.

According to the LAFD, the fire broke out on the third floor of the building in "dense storage." Crews initially tried fighting the fire from inside the building, before removing all firefighters from the building and fighting it from the outside.

According to reports there were no people in the building, and no injuries have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.