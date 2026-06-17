Metro bus passenger hospitalized after accidentally discharging firearm in Ladera Heights
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were on scene after officials said a rider accidentally shot himself late Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Slauson and South Fairfax avenues. Los Angeles County fire officials confirmed one person was taken to an area hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
Slauson is expected to remain closed from La Tijera Boulevard to Fairfax Avenue for the investigation.
What they're saying:
"This morning, while Bus Line 108 was stopped at Slauson and Fairfax, a rider accidently discharged a firearm, injuring himself. The individual was transported to a local hospital. Metro is thankful to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and Los Angeles County Fire Department for quickly responding and extends its wishes for a quick recovery to the person injured. The LASD is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the LASD Transit Services Bureau at 323-563-5000."
What we don't know:
The name of the passenger has not been released and his condition is unknown.
The Source: This story was written with information from Los Angeles County and Metro officials.