Metro bus passenger hospitalized after accidentally discharging firearm in Ladera Heights

The Brief A passenger on Metro Bus Line 108 accidentally discharged a firearm this morning while the bus was stopped at Slauson and Fairfax avenues in Ladera Heights. The rider sustained self-inflicted injuries and was transported by emergency personnel to a local hospital for treatment. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Services Bureau has taken the lead on the active investigation into the incident.



Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were on scene after officials said a rider accidentally shot himself late Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Slauson and South Fairfax avenues. Los Angeles County fire officials confirmed one person was taken to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Slauson is expected to remain closed from La Tijera Boulevard to Fairfax Avenue for the investigation.

What they're saying:

"This morning, while Bus Line 108 was stopped at Slauson and Fairfax, a rider accidently discharged a firearm, injuring himself. The individual was transported to a local hospital. Metro is thankful to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and Los Angeles County Fire Department for quickly responding and extends its wishes for a quick recovery to the person injured. The LASD is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the LASD Transit Services Bureau at 323-563-5000."

What we don't know:

The name of the passenger has not been released and his condition is unknown.