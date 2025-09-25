LA Zoo welcomes two new female Chimpanzees

The Brief These are the first chimpanzees to be born at the LA Zoo since 2014. The two female chimps have yet to be named.



The Los Angeles Zoo welcomed two new female chimpanzees, the first chimpanzees born at the zoo in 11 years.

The first unnamed female infant was born on Aug. 20 to 35-year-old female Yoshi and 26-year-old male Pu’iwa, the zoo said in a press release. This is Yoshi’s third kid and Pu’iwa’s first.

The second, also unamed female, was born on Sept. 9 to 18-year-old female Vindi. This is her first child.

Caregivers say Yoshi, Vindi and their infants are doing well and bonding.

What they're saying:

"These are significant births for the Zoo and both are welcome additions to the dynamic, multi-male, mixed-age troop which closely mirrors the species’ natural social structure in the wild. Not only are these births vital for the well-being and social composition of the chimpanzees in our care, but they also play an important role in supporting the broader population in AZA accredited zoos both genetically and demographically," said Candace Sclimenti, curator of mammals at the L.A. Zoo.

Viewing availability for the chimps may vary in the first few weeks, according to zoo officials.

The LA Zoo has a breeding program that is part of the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is designed to increase the genetic diversity and sustainability of the Chimpanzee population.

Dig deeper:

Chimpanzees are native to the forests and grasslands in east, central, and west Africa ranging from Senegal to Tanzania. Chimpanzees are great apes and one of the closest genetic relatives to humans.

They are classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.