LA Zoo welcomes 10 new California condor chicks

The Brief Ten California condor chicks successfully hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo this breeding season, aiding conservation efforts. All 10 chicks are candidates for release into the wild to boost the condor population and genetic diversity. The zoo continues to use innovative methods like double brooding to raise the chicks, a technique it pioneered.



Ten California condor chicks hatched successfully at the Los Angeles Zoo this breeding season, marking another milestone in the decades-long effort to save North America's largest land bird from extinction, the zoo announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the LA Zoo, all of these chicks are considered candidates for release into the wild through the California Condor Recovery Program (CCRP), which is led by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS).

Four of the newly hatched chicks are being raised using a double brooding method, where two chicks are reared simultaneously by a pair of surrogate California condors.

This technique was first developed by the zoo in 2017.

What they're saying:

Denise M. Verret, CEO and Zoo Director of the Los Angeles Zoo, highlighted the ongoing success of the program: "Our California condor care team continues to make strides in the recovery efforts of North America’s largest land bird. This year’s chicks will eventually help increase the genetic diversity of the wild population of condors. This iconic species represents a conservation win for Los Angeles and for California."

Misha Body, Deputy Director of Animal Programs at the Los Angeles Zoo, also commented on the innovative nature of their work: "The L.A. Zoo’s leadership in breeding California condors clearly demonstrates the marriage between conservation and animal husbandry. The care and wellbeing that our animal care team provides continues to be innovative and advances the success of the condor program every year. The L.A. Zoo is dedicated to helping our partners increase the California condor’s wild population to not only save them from extinction, but to also continue the hard work towards the ultimate goal of recovery."

The backstory:

The LA Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance became founding members of the California Condor Recovery Program in 1981, initiating the captive breeding program for the species.

The CCRP is administered by the USFWS and involves a wide array of partners, including local, state, and federal agencies, indigenous tribes, and non-governmental organizations.

These partners work collaboratively to increase the wild population of California condors.

Big picture view:

The successful hatching of 10 condor chicks at the LA Zoo contributes significantly to the broader efforts to save the California condor from extinction.

By increasing the number of condors and enhancing genetic diversity through releases into the wild, the program aims to establish a self-sustaining wild population.

The pioneering work in breeding techniques, such as double brooding, and participation in vital research, like the avian influenza vaccine study, demonstrate the comprehensive approach being taken to ensure the long-term survival of this iconic species.

Local perspective:

While the California condors themselves are not on exhibit at the Los Angeles Zoo, the public can still learn about these critically endangered birds.

The zoo offers a "California Condor Talk" daily from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the picnic area near the Angela Collier World of Birds Show Theater.

Additionally, guests can see Hope, a non-releasable California condor, at the Angela Collier World of Birds Show at 12:00 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays, weather permitting.

More information on the California Condor Recovery Program can be found on the USFWS website.