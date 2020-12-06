LA Zoo to close in accordance with new health order

Expand / Collapse search
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Zoo will close Monday in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's Regional Stay Home Order to stem the surge in coronavirus transmission, officials said Sunday.  

This closure will remain in effect for a minimum of three weeks, and until the zoo is authorized to reopen.  

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern California

"The health and safety of our guests, staff, and animals are our toppriority. Essential Zoo employees will continue to report to work in order tocare for our animals and facility," officials said.

"L.A. Zoo guests and members who have purchased and/or reserved tickets on dates during the L.A. Zoo's closure will be contacted by email with further information."  

The zoo has also created a dedicated web page to provide updates and alink to information regarding COVID-19 at www.lazoo.org/covid-19.  

The new statewide order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday,triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% in the11-county Southern California region after Saturday's daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.  

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:  

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;  
-- indoor recreational facilities;  
-- hair salons and barbershops;  
-- personal care services;  
-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;  
-- movie theaters;  
-- wineries;  
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;  
-- family entertainment centers;  
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;  
-- limited services;  
-- live audience sports; and  
- amusement parks. 

