Woman accused of possible DUI leads police chase across Los Angeles

A woman is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the woman – initially wanted for possible DUI – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Wednesday, February 4.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove around Koreatown before eventually giving up in Westlake. As the suspect got out of the car and LAPD was on its way to circling around her, the woman did a little dance around the vehicle before immediately getting placed in handcuffs.

It is unknown if the suspect was linked to other crimes.