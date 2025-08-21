LA woman faces federal stalking charges in high-profile case

A Los Angeles woman is facing federal stalking charges after allegedly harassing multiple victims, including a high-profile singer and actress.

The case involves bizarre claims and has led to severe emotional distress for those targeted.

What we know:

For over a year, international recording artist Lika O has been subjected to relentless stalking and harassment.

The accused, Eugenia Skripnik, also known as Jane Skripnek, allegedly sent thousands of harassing emails daily to Lika O, her family, friends, colleagues, and even employers. These emails contained fabricated links and false claims, labeling the victims as frauds, pedophiles, and criminals.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case, and Skripnik was arrested on federal stalking charges.

What they're saying:

Lika O said what happened almost destroyed her career.

"To almost destroy my life, personal, professional, to almost destroyed my career that I built it for so many years."

She further explained the extent of the harassment, stating, "Sending over 6,000 emails a day with the fabricated links that she actually created by herself, claiming that we are frauds, pedophiles, criminals."

One victim reportedly lost their job due to Skripnik's actions. "One of the victims even was fired from work because she started contacting the colleagues saying that this person was like a fraud and pedophile," Lika O said.

The backstory:

The harassment intensified after LA Magazine highlighted one of Lika O's projects. Skripnik allegedly sent false claims of fraud to the magazine, leading to the removal of an article about Lika O's project.

"Can you imagine doing a successful project and LA Magazine shares an amazing article about your project and next day they remove that article, and you ask why? So, they received a fake email from a fake LA admin saying that I'm a fraud and they need to remove that article and she sent 25 links that she created about me," she recounted.

What's next:

Skripnik pleaded not guilty, and her trial is scheduled for Oct. 7th. Lika O is urging other possible victims to contact the FBI.