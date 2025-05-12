SoCalGas speeds up gas restoration in Eaton, Palisades fire areas

The Brief SoCal Gas launched a new program to streamline gas restoration in the fire-hit areas of Altadena and Pacific Palisades. The utility company said they have restored service to almost 16,000 customers in the Eaton and Palisades fire areas.



Southern California Gas Co. has launched a streamlined wildfire restoration process to help residents and business owners in the Eaton and Palisades fire areas reconnect to natural gas service, the utility announced Monday.

What we know:

SoCalGas said it is prioritizing applications and service connections for customers rebuilding after the fires. More than 15,000 customers in the affected areas have already had service restored, the utility said.

"Our system is safe and resilient and because most of it is underground, it is undamaged by the fires," David Buczkowski, vice president of gas distribution for SoCalGas, said in a statement.

The utility said customers may also qualify for energy efficiency programs, including rebates and incentives for appliances, tankless water heaters, pool heaters and other natural gas equipment.

More details on natural gas restoration and available programs can be found at socalgas.com/rebuild.