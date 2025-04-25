Westchester bookstore badly damaged after fiery crash involving suspected DUI driver

Los Angeles authorities said a suspected DUI driver slammed into a bookstore in the Westchester area early Friday morning before the vehicle erupted into flames.

What we know:

Around 1:15 a.m. Friday, investigators said a driver slammed into the storefront of The Book Jewel at 6259 W. 87th Street, near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue, in the heart of Westchester.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the vehicle caught fire moments after the suspect reversed and pulled out of the store.

Video from the Citizen App showed the suspect’s car fully engulfed in flames just outside the small business.

No injuries were reported and there was no fire damage to the business.

Police on the scene of the crash said the driver appeared to be under the influence before he was taken into LAPD custody.

The Book Jewel serves as a gathering place

The backstory:

The Book Jewel opened in the summer of 2020 and features a roughly 3,000-square-foot bottom floor that also serves as a cafe, a smaller second-story which serves as an event space, and a rooftop deck with a garden.

On the company's website, the store owner, Karen Dial, refers to the space as a gathering place for the community. It hosts author events, open mic nights, and even cooking demos.