LA weather: Is rain in the forecast for Halloween night?

The Brief A storm system tracking toward Southern California is threatening to bring rain this Halloween weekend. Forecasters say brief showers are likely Friday, with the best chance of rain coming Saturday night. Precipitation amounts are expected to remain under an inch for most areas, with showers tapering off by Sunday afternoon as temperatures dip into the 60s.



You might want to keep your umbrellas within reach this Halloween as rain is expected to hit the Los Angeles region this weekend.

Halloween Rain

Timeline:

Increasing clouds could bring a few stray, light showers as early as Thursday night, with a 10% to 20% chance of rain continuing into late Friday as moisture approaches the coast.

Rain chances increase heading into Halloween on Saturday, with about a 40% opportunity for rain as the bulk of the moisture system moves through.

Showers could linger into Sunday while temperatures drop into the 60s, though the storm should clear out quickly enough for sunshine to return by Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Current projections call for one-third to one-half inch across most areas. The eastern San Gabriel Mountains could receive about an inch.

Forecast models remain split on just how wet the holiday will be: a southern track would bring light, manageable showers to the Los Angeles area while pushing the heaviest rain toward San Diego, while a more northern track could deliver widespread rain totaling between a half-inch to over an inch in some spots.

"There are some question marks on when it arrives and when the heaviest rain will be. The exact track of that flow could fluctuate a little bit and models are showing that difference. If it goes a little further south then we're drier this weekend and if it goes a little north, we have widespread rain. Or maybe it lands somewhere between that and we get on and off showers," said FOX 11 meteorologist Adam Krueger.

Meteorologists expect forecast models to come into closer agreement over the next couple of days as the storm nears the coast.

Dig deeper:

The wet forecast follows severe coastal flooding earlier in the week driven by very high morning tides. High tides flooded the boardwalk at the Redondo Beach pier as well as neighborhoods in Newport Beach and Long Beach on Tuesday, forcing the closure of sections of Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County. A coastal flood warning remains in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday for the Orange County coastline, along with a coastal flood advisory covering the Los Angeles County coastline.

RELATED: Coastal flooding threatens Huntington Harbour as high tides continue

Daylight Saving

Along with the shifting weather, daylight saving time officially comes to an end this weekend.

Americans will gain an extra hour of sleep when clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday. Most people will want to set analog clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. Standard time will remain in effect until March 14, when clocks "spring forward" for the return of daylight saving time.