La Verne Police investigating two shootings involving BB guns

The La Verne Police Department is investigating two shootings involving a BB gun.

On May 19, around 6:40 p.m. police received a call from a resident saying he was shot at with a BB gun while walking in the area of Esperanza Drive and Golden Hills Road.

Police say a few moments later another person called in to say they were shot at while in the area of Wheeler Avenue and Ruggles Street, which is about a mile away from the first caller.

Police say the description given by both callers was three to four young men driving in a white 4 door sedan, possibly a BMW or Lexus.

Neither person was injured.

RELATED: Freeway shootings across Southern California prompt CHP investigation

These incidents in La Verne come as California Highway Patrol continue to investigate a series of shootings involving BB or pellet guns that have damaged vehicles along the 91 freeway in Riverside and Orange counties.

Over a dozen shootings have been reported in the month of May.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.