La Verne Little Leaguers punch ticket to softball World Series; Team raising money for trip

article

A softball team from the San Gabriel Valley has punched a ticket to the Little League World Series.

However, these young ladies from La Verne need the community's help in helping the team get to the tournament in Greenville, North Carolina. The La Verne Little Leaguers, the first group in the city to punch a ticket to the World Series, need to raise $20,000 to get to the tournament.

Those looking to help the girls and their families can click here for more information.

The deadline is tight for the west region champs. The tournament starts next week, with La Verne facing North Carolina Tuesday, August 9.

La Verne qualified for the Little League World Series after beating a team from Arizona 10-1 in the west region finals. Prior to that, the La Verne Little Leaguers beat Nevada and the same Arizona squad in the regional tournament.