Crews working to repair Venice sinkhole after water main break

Crews were working to repair a sinkhole in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood on Tuesday.

What we know:

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a crew working to repair the sinkhole on N. Venice Boulevard and Canal Street.

An official with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the sinkhole formed after a 16-inch water main break occurred at 3:30 a.m.

The site of the incident is near an area designated for an affordable housing project that was approved by the LA City Council in 2021. The project had been met with opposition from Venice residents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA City Council approves affordable housing project on Venice canals

See a gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What we don't know:

The cause of the water main break is under investigation.

What's next:

The LADWP said water should be restored in the area around 4 p.m. depending on conditions on the field.